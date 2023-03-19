The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of their Sunday, March 19 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-34) at Moda Center, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers enter this matchup following a 126-112 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Damian Lillard scored a team-leading 41 points for the Trail Blazers in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Nassir Little PF Questionable Illness 6.2 2.6 1.0

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSC

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 112.7 the Clippers give up.

When it scores more than 112.7 points, Portland is 24-9.

Over their previous 10 games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 109.9 points per contest, 4.5 fewer points than their season average (114.4).

Portland makes 13.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 1.1 more than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers rank 10th in the league averaging 113.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 26th, allowing 115.2 points per 100 possessions.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -4.5 236

