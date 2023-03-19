The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) and the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the West Region bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena, beginning at 6:10 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

UConn has a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Gaels are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 11th.

The Huskies average 18.8 more points per game (78.7) than the Gaels allow (59.9).

When UConn puts up more than 59.9 points, it is 24-6.

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Huskies have given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 23-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Gaels are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at second.

The Gaels put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 25-6 when allowing fewer than 78.7 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn posts 83.3 points per game in home games, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Huskies are allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (65.8).

UConn is draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) is putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (70).

At home, the Gaels concede 57.4 points per game. Away, they concede 62.9.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (9.1). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.1%).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 Providence W 73-66 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Marquette L 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Iona W 87-63 MVP Arena 3/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - MVP Arena

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule