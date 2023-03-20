Ohio State vs. North Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest features the Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) matching up at Value City Arena (on March 20) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes enter this game on the heels of an 80-66 win against JMU on Saturday.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 71, North Carolina 67
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on March 4, the Buckeyes registered their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory.
- The Buckeyes have nine wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Ohio State is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
Ohio State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-75 over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 4
- 87-75 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 8
- 96-77 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on November 30
- 66-57 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on December 31
- 74-61 on the road over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on February 20
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 60-50 victory against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 8.
- The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.
- The Buckeyes have tied for the 93rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).
North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 8
- 45-41 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 26
- 61-56 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 19
- 73-64 over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 27
- 56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes average 80.7 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball). They have a +414 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game.
- Ohio State is scoring 74.8 points per game this season in conference action, which is 5.9 fewer points per game than its season average (80.7).
- At home, the Buckeyes are scoring 4.8 more points per game (82.8) than they are when playing on the road (78).
- When playing at home, Ohio State is allowing 2.4 fewer points per game (64.6) than on the road (67).
- The Buckeyes have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 73.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.4 points fewer than the 80.7 they've scored this season.
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels' +303 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (57th in college basketball).
- In ACC action, North Carolina has averaged 4.4 fewer points (64.5) than overall (68.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Tar Heels average 73.7 points per game. Away, they score 64.2.
- In 2022-23 North Carolina is allowing 10.5 fewer points per game at home (54.1) than away (64.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Tar Heels are averaging 60.5 points per contest, 8.4 fewer points than their season average (68.9).
