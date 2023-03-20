Oregon vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (18-14) taking on the Rice Owls (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-63 victory as our model heavily favors Oregon.
The Ducks are coming off of a 96-57 win against North Dakota State in their most recent game on Friday.
Oregon vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 76, Rice 63
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- On February 23, the Ducks picked up their best win of the season, a 73-59 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 50th-most in Division I. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 37) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 46) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 53) on November 27
- 90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks have a +345 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.5 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball and are allowing 63.8 per outing to rank 164th in college basketball.
- With 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, Oregon is scoring 5.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.5 PPG).
- At home, the Ducks are putting up 15 more points per game (80.8) than they are in away games (65.8).
- Oregon is allowing 59 points per game this season at home, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.5).
- The Ducks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 68 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.5 points fewer than the 74.5 they've scored this year.
