Monday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (18-14) taking on the Rice Owls (23-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-63 victory as our model heavily favors Oregon.

The Ducks are coming off of a 96-57 win against North Dakota State in their most recent game on Friday.

Oregon vs. Rice Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 76, Rice 63

Oregon Schedule Analysis

On February 23, the Ducks picked up their best win of the season, a 73-59 victory over the Arizona Wildcats, who rank No. 25 in the AP's Top 25.

The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 50th-most in Division I. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23

73-45 at home over USC (No. 37) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 46) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 53) on November 27

90-51 at home over Portland (No. 61) on December 3

Oregon Performance Insights