The No. 4 seed UCLA Bruins (26-9) take on the No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (26-6) with a Sweet 16 berth in the N/A Region of the bracket on the line on Monday at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

UCLA vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Sooners' 84.5 points per game are 23.1 more points than the 61.4 the Bruins allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.4 points, Oklahoma is 24-3.

UCLA has a 22-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.5 points.

The Bruins record 70.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Sooners give up.

UCLA is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Oklahoma is 10-1 when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

The Bruins are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Sooners concede to opponents (40.2%).

The Sooners make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 6.1% higher than the Bruins' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 Stanford W 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/5/2023 Washington State L 65-61 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/18/2023 Sacramento State W 67-45 Pauley Pavilion 3/20/2023 Oklahoma - Pauley Pavilion

Oklahoma Schedule