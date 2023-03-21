The Dallas Stars (38-19-13) will host the Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) -- who've won five straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can see the Stars look to beat the Kraken on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL
3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken's total of 220 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 15th in the league.
  • With 240 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 69 13 44 57 47 43 -
Jared McCann 66 33 21 54 22 48 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 69 16 37 53 27 47 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 67 19 30 49 39 47 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 68 11 32 43 24 54 49.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 191 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The Stars score the eighth-most goals in the league (240 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.8 goals per game (48 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 70 41 47 88 54 54 0%
Jamie Benn 70 29 38 67 36 47 59.6%
Roope Hintz 62 32 33 65 32 21 51.4%
Joe Pavelski 70 19 45 64 44 28 52.8%
Miro Heiskanen 67 10 49 59 50 43 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.