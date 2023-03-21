Kraken vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) bring a five-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6.5
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 38 games this season, and won 17 (44.7%).
- Seattle has a record of 10-6 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played 33 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Kraken vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|240 (8th)
|Goals
|240 (8th)
|191 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (15th)
|50 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (23rd)
|37 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (23rd)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the eighth-most goals (240 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.2 goals per game, 220 total, which ranks 15th among league teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 11th in the league.
