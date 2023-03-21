The Oregon Ducks (21-14) and the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) meet in a matchup with no set line at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has gone over in 16 of its 29 games with a set total (55.2%).

The Ducks' ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.

Wisconsin (13-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 1.9% less often than Oregon (14-16-0) this year.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 71 136.7 66.4 130.4 137.2 Wisconsin 65.7 136.7 64 130.4 129.6

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of Ducks' last 10 games have hit the over.

The Ducks score 71 points per game, seven more points than the 64 the Badgers allow.

Oregon has a 12-9 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when scoring more than 64 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 14-16-0 16-14-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits

Oregon Wisconsin 15-5 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.