The Oregon Ducks (21-14) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Oregon has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Badgers are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 42nd.

The Ducks average 71 points per game, seven more points than the 64 the Badgers give up.

Oregon is 18-6 when scoring more than 64 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Oregon has performed better in home games this year, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.

The Ducks give up 63.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Oregon has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 7.3 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% mark in road games.

Oregon Schedule