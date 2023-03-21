How to Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon Ducks (21-14) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Oregon has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 305th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 42nd.
- The Ducks average 71 points per game, seven more points than the 64 the Badgers give up.
- Oregon is 18-6 when scoring more than 64 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Oregon has performed better in home games this year, averaging 73.8 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.
- The Ducks give up 63.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 69 away from home.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Oregon has fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 7.3 per game, compared to 7 on the road. Meanwhile, it has posted a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% mark in road games.
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|UCLA
|L 75-56
|T-Mobile Arena
|3/15/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 84-58
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/19/2023
|UCF
|W 68-54
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/21/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.