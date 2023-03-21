The Oregon Ducks (21-14) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Oregon has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.
  • Ducks games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.

