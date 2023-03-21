The Oregon Ducks (21-14) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Oregon has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.

Ducks games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.

