Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Oregon Ducks (21-14) welcome in the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Wisconsin matchup in this article.
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
Oregon vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Oregon has covered 17 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.
- Ducks games have gone over the point total 18 out of 35 times this season.
- Wisconsin has compiled a 14-17-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 32 times this season.
