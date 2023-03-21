Tuesday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (21-14) and the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon squad taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 21.

The matchup has no line set.

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Wisconsin 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-6.1)

Oregon (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 133.5

Oregon is 14-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 13-16-0 ATS record. The Ducks are 16-14-0 and the Badgers are 14-15-0 in terms of hitting the over. Oregon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 contests. Wisconsin has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks' +159 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.0 points per game (191st in college basketball) while giving up 66.4 per contest (68th in college basketball).

Oregon ranks 42nd in college basketball at 34.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 28.7 its opponents average.

Oregon knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (292nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 33.7% from deep.

The Ducks' 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 167th in college basketball, and the 88.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 85th in college basketball.

Oregon has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball play), 1.7 more than the 10.2 it forces on average (326th in college basketball).

