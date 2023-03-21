Will Richardson and Steven Crowl are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Oregon Ducks (21-14) match up with the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

Oregon's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Oregon topped UCF 68-54. With 21 points, Nate Bittle was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nate Bittle 21 13 2 1 0 1 Quincy Guerrier 16 6 1 2 0 3 Kel'el Ware 11 2 0 0 0 0

Oregon Players to Watch

N'Faly Dante leads his team in both points (13.4) and rebounds (8.4) per game, and also averages 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Richardson leads the Ducks at 5.1 assists per game, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 12.2 points.

Quincy Guerrier puts up 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 6.8 points, 0.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Rivaldo Soares is posting 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Oregon Top Performers (Last 10 Games)