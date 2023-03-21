The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) bring a five-game road winning streak into a matchup against the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Kraken have a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 37 total goals (five power-play goals on 30 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.7%) while conceding 34 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 38-24-7 record this season and are 8-7-15 in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 26 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 34 points.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has four points (1-9-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 47 games, earning 78 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 16-6-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 26-15-3 (55 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 23 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.48 6th 9th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 11th 32.3 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 30.8 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 8th 23.5% Power Play % 19.3% 24th 5th 82.9% Penalty Kill % 74.4% 26th

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

