The Portland Trail Blazers, Cameron Reddish included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 117-102 loss to the Clippers, Reddish put up two blocks.

With prop bets in place for Reddish, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.9 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.3 3.6 Assists -- 1.5 2.1 PRA 18.5 13.7 17.1 PR 16.5 12.2 15 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Jazz

Reddish's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.7.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.3 points per contest.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz concede 24.2 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2022 33 19 1 1 2 1 1

