The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) after losing three road games in a row. The Jazz are favored by 5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 119 - Trail Blazers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 5)

Jazz (- 5) Pick OU: Under (235)



The Jazz have a 40-31-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-38-1 mark from the Trail Blazers.

Utah (8-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (50%) than Portland (10-10-1) does as a 5+-point underdog (47.6%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Utah does it more often (57.7% of the time) than Portland (49.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Jazz are 17-16, a better tally than the Trail Blazers have posted (12-26) as moneyline underdogs.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

At 114.2 points scored per game and 116.1 points conceded, Portland is 15th in the NBA on offense and 18th on defense.

With 24 assists per game, the Trail Blazers are 22nd in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.1% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Portland has taken 58.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of Portland's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.5% have been 3-pointers.

