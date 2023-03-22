The Portland Trail Blazers, Jusuf Nurkic included, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 117-102 loss against the Clippers, Nurkic had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Below, we break down Nurkic's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 10.2 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 6.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.8 PRA 25.5 25.2 19.3 PR 22.5 22.4 16.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jusuf Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

He's attempted 2.2 threes per game, or 4.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Nurkic's Trail Blazers average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Jazz have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 103.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 22nd in the NBA, giving up 117.3 points per game.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.2 assists per game, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 18 10 4 4 1 0 0 12/3/2022 39 15 14 4 0 1 0 11/19/2022 27 18 7 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Nurkic or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.