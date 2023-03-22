Matisse Thybulle will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-102 loss to the Clippers, Thybulle put up six points.

With prop bets in place for Thybulle, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 4.0 7.9 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 4.0 Assists -- 0.7 1.5 PRA -- 6.6 13.4 PR 11.5 5.9 11.9 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Matisse Thybulle's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Jazz

Thybulle's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.7.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 117.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Jazz have given up 43.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.2 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have allowed 12.2 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 20 2 4 1 0 0 1 11/13/2022 27 2 6 2 0 1 5

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Thybulle or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.