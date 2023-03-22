The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena, will attempt to turn around a six-game losing skid when visiting the Utah Jazz (35-36). This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Venue: Vivint Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline
DraftKings Jazz (-5) 235 -200 +170
BetMGM Jazz (-5.5) 235.5 -200 +165
PointsBet Jazz (-4) 233.5 -179 +150
Tipico Jazz (-4.5) - -170 +145

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Jazz have a +8 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (sixth in the league) and giving up 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).
  • The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 1.9 points per game (posting 114.2 points per game, 15th in league, while conceding 116.1 per outing, 18th in NBA) and have a -132 scoring differential.
  • The teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • These two teams surrender a combined 233.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
  • Utah has put together a 40-30-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Portland is 32-38-1 ATS this year.

Trail Blazers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Trail Blazers +100000 +80000 -
Jazz +100000 +50000 +390

