The Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a six-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (35-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SportsNet RM and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jazz -4.5 234.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 31 of 71 games this season.

Portland has had an average of 230.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Portland has put together a 33-38-0 record against the spread.

The Trail Blazers have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (31.6%) in those contests.

Portland has a record of 6-14, a 30% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jazz 36 50.7% 117.4 231.6 117.3 233.4 231.3 Trail Blazers 31 43.7% 114.2 231.6 116.1 233.4 229.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.

The Trail Blazers have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Portland has performed better against the spread on the road (17-19-0) than at home (16-19-0) this season.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 114.2 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 117.3 the Jazz give up.

When it scores more than 117.3 points, Portland is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Jazz and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 41-30 10-12 42-29 Trail Blazers 33-38 13-14 35-36

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Jazz Trail Blazers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 31-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 30-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 117.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 18-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 17-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-14

