Damian Lillard, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Jazz - March 22
Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (31-40) and the Utah Jazz (35-36) go head to head at Vivint Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Vivint Arena
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Trail Blazers' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Clippers 117-102. With 23 points, Nurkic was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jusuf Nurkic
|23
|11
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Damian Lillard
|21
|7
|9
|1
|1
|1
|Anfernee Simons
|16
|3
|6
|1
|1
|1
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Nurkic is posting a team-best 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 13.2 points and 2.8 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Trail Blazers receive 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Drew Eubanks.
- The Trail Blazers get 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.
- Trendon Watford is posting 6.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Damian Lillard
|29.5
|6.3
|6.6
|0.9
|0.4
|3.6
|Jerami Grant
|13.2
|3.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.9
|1.9
|Cameron Reddish
|11.4
|3.6
|2.1
|1.4
|0.4
|1.4
|Trendon Watford
|8.9
|4.9
|2.6
|1.3
|0.0
|0.5
|Matisse Thybulle
|7.9
|4.0
|1.5
|1.7
|0.7
|1.3
