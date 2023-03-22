Trendon Watford and the Portland Trail Blazers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Watford put up 12 points in a 117-102 loss against the Clippers.

With prop bets available for Watford, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.4 9.1 Rebounds 5.5 3.7 5.6 Assists 3.5 2.0 3.3 PRA 20.5 12.1 18 PR 17.5 10.1 14.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Trendon Watford has made 2.5 shots per game, which accounts for 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Watford's opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 28th in possessions per game with 100.7.

On defense, the Jazz have given up 117.3 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the league.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are seventh in the league, conceding 24.2 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.

Trendon Watford vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 12/3/2022 35 9 14 1 0 1 0 11/19/2022 5 0 0 0 0 0 0

