How to Watch the Kraken vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken victorious in six consecutive road games.
Watch the Kraken-Predators matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/8/2022
|Kraken
|Predators
|5-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 224 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|70
|13
|44
|57
|48
|43
|-
|Jared McCann
|67
|34
|22
|56
|23
|48
|33.3%
|Jordan Eberle
|70
|16
|38
|54
|27
|48
|44.3%
|Matthew Beniers
|68
|19
|30
|49
|39
|47
|42.3%
|Yanni Gourde
|69
|11
|32
|43
|24
|56
|49.4%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 203 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.
- The Predators have 194 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|68
|21
|33
|54
|57
|35
|53.5%
|Tyson Barrie
|72
|11
|36
|47
|37
|27
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|38
|14
|18
|32
|8
|14
|42.6%
