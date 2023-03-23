The Nashville Predators welcome in the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, March 23, with the Kraken victorious in six consecutive road games.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken rank 16th in goals against, giving up 224 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Kraken's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 70 13 44 57 48 43 -
Jared McCann 67 34 22 56 23 48 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 70 16 38 54 27 48 44.3%
Matthew Beniers 68 19 30 49 39 47 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 69 11 32 43 24 56 49.4%

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have conceded 203 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the league.
  • The Predators have 194 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Predators are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 68 21 33 54 57 35 53.5%
Tyson Barrie 72 11 36 47 37 27 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 38 14 18 32 8 14 42.6%

