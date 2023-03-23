The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) will try to prolong a six-game road win streak when they face the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Kraken have put up a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 games. They have totaled 37 goals while giving up 35 in that period. On the power play, 30 opportunities have resulted in five goals (16.7% success rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Predators 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

Predators (+115) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.6)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken are 9-7-16 in overtime matchups as part of a 39-24-7 overall record.

Seattle is 16-7-4 (36 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Kraken recorded only one goal, they finished 0-6-1.

Seattle has scored two goals in 12 games this season (1-9-2 record, four points).

The Kraken are 38-6-4 in the 48 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 80 points).

In the 25 games when Seattle has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 35 points after finishing 16-6-3.

When it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 26-15-3 (55 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 23 games. The Kraken went 11-9-3 in those contests (25 points).

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.81 26th 17th 3.2 Goals Allowed 2.94 12th 22nd 30.2 Shots 30.2 22nd 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 24th 19.1% Power Play % 18.4% 26th 27th 74.4% Penalty Kill % 81.4% 11th

Kraken vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

