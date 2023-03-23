The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) bring a six-game road win streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-130) Predators (+110) 6

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken are 21-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Seattle has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games).

The Kraken have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 44 of 70 games this season.

Kraken vs. Predators Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 245 (6th) Goals 194 (28th) 224 (16th) Goals Allowed 203 (12th) 39 (23rd) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 52 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle hit the over in seven of its last 10 games.

The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are putting up 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kraken offense's 245 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Kraken are ranked 16th in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 224 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 12th in goal differential at +21.

