Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (19-14) versus the San Diego Toreros (19-13) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-57 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 23.

The Ducks won their most recent matchup 78-53 against Rice on Monday.

Oregon vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Oregon vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, San Diego 57

Oregon Schedule Analysis

When the Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 23 by a score of 73-59, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.

Oregon has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23

73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 43) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27

52-50 over Washington (No. 59) on March 1

Oregon Performance Insights