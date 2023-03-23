Oregon vs. San Diego Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (19-14) versus the San Diego Toreros (19-13) at Matthew Knight Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-57 in favor of Oregon, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 23.
The Ducks won their most recent matchup 78-53 against Rice on Monday.
Oregon vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon vs. San Diego Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 74, San Diego 57
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- When the Ducks defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 25 in the AP's Top 25) on February 23 by a score of 73-59, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
- The Ducks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the country. But they also have 14 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the second-most.
- Oregon has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 43) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 54) on November 27
- 52-50 over Washington (No. 59) on March 1
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks average 74.6 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a +370 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.
- With 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 action, Oregon is tallying 5.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Ducks have performed better at home this season, averaging 80.6 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
- Oregon surrenders 58.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 64.5 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks have been racking up 66.6 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
