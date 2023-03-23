UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 2 UCLA Bruins (31-5) and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-5) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA is favored by 1.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 145.5.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UCLA
|-1.5
|145.5
UCLA vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats
- The Bruins are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
- UCLA has a record of 26-2, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Bruins.
- Gonzaga is 13-19-0 ATS this year.
- This year, the Bulldogs have won five of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UCLA
|9
|27.3%
|74.1
|161.4
|60.2
|133.3
|137.1
|Gonzaga
|25
|78.1%
|87.3
|161.4
|73.1
|133.3
|155
Additional UCLA vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends
- UCLA is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone over the total six times.
- Gonzaga has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Bulldogs have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- The Bruins put up just one more point per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs give up (73.1).
- UCLA has an 11-4 record against the spread and a 16-1 record overall when putting up more than 73.1 points.
- The Bulldogs' 87.3 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 60.2 the Bruins allow.
- When it scores more than 60.2 points, Gonzaga is 12-15 against the spread and 26-5 overall.
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UCLA
|17-16-0
|17-13
|17-16-0
|Gonzaga
|13-19-0
|0-2
|18-14-0
UCLA vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits
|UCLA
|Gonzaga
|17-0
|Home Record
|14-1
|9-2
|Away Record
|7-2
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-7-0
|77.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.9
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|84.8
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
