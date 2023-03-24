The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are favored (by 4.5 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 115 - Trail Blazers 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (222)



The Trail Blazers (33-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Bulls (37-35-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Portland is 12-13-1 against the spread compared to the 9-6 ATS record Chicago racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Chicago's games have gone over the total 40.3% of the time this season (29 out of 72), less often than Portland's games have (36 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 17-14, while the Trail Blazers are 13-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

Portland is 15th in the NBA in points scored (114.4 per game) and 18th in points conceded (116.1).

This season the Trail Blazers are ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists at 24.1 per game.

The Trail Blazers make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 37% from beyond the arc, ranking eighth and 10th, respectively, in the league.

Portland takes 58.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.6% of Portland's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.4% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.