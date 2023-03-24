The Portland Trail Blazers, with Damian Lillard, take on the Chicago Bulls at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-115 win over the Jazz, Lillard totaled 30 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists.

With prop bets available for Lillard, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 35.5 32.2 32.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 7.0 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.8 PRA 48.5 44.3 47.3 PR 40.5 37 39.5 3PM 4.5 4.2 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Damian Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Damian Lillard has made 9.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 25.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 27th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is 10th-best in the league.

The Bulls give up 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Damian Lillard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 41 40 5 5 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lillard or any of his Trail Blazers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.