Matisse Thybulle and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Thybulle, in his most recent game, had six points and two steals in a 127-115 win over the Jazz.

Below we will break down Thybulle's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Matisse Thybulle Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 4.0 7.3 Rebounds 3.5 1.9 3.6 Assists -- 0.7 1.3 PRA -- 6.6 12.2 PR 11.5 5.9 10.9 3PM 1.5 0.7 1.2



Matisse Thybulle Insights vs. the Bulls

Thybulle's Trail Blazers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Bulls give up 112.5 points per contest, 10th-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 26 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 28th in the league, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Matisse Thybulle vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 12 0 1 1 0 1 0 10/29/2022 21 2 0 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.