Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Xavier - Sweet 16
When the Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers play in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 9:45 PM ET, Marcus Carr and Jack Nunge will be two of the most notable players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Xavier
- Game Day: Friday, March 24
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Texas' Last Game
Texas was victorious in its most recent game against Penn State, 71-66, on Saturday. Dylan Disu led the way with 28 points, plus 10 boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|28
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Jabari Rice
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Marcus Carr
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
Xavier's Last Game
On Sunday, in its most recent game, Xavier topped Pittsburgh 84-73. With 18 points, Nunge was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jack Nunge
|18
|3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Adam Kunkel
|15
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Souley Boum
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
Texas Players to Watch
Jabari Rice puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Timmy Allen leads his team in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also posts 10.3 points and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Disu is putting up 9.1 points, 1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Tyrese Hunter is posting 10.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge is averaging a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 14.1 points and 2.1 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.
Colby Jones is the Musketeers' top assist man (4.3 per game), and he averages 15 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Zach Freemantle gets the Musketeers 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Adam Kunkel is posting 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dylan Disu
|14.6
|6.6
|1.2
|1
|0.9
|0.3
|Jabari Rice
|16.3
|3.8
|2.1
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|Marcus Carr
|12.1
|3.3
|4
|1.9
|0.2
|1.3
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.6
|2.8
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.7
|Timmy Allen
|5.8
|5.1
|2.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.1
|7.1
|3.3
|1.1
|0.1
|1
|Jack Nunge
|13.1
|7.5
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|0.6
|Souley Boum
|16.6
|5.5
|3.1
|0.5
|0.1
|2.6
|Adam Kunkel
|12
|3.6
|3.4
|1.2
|0.1
|2.3
|Jerome Hunter
|11.6
|5.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.6
|0
