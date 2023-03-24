Trail Blazers vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-2.5
|226.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 48 of 72 games this season.
- Portland's outings this season have a 230.5-point average over/under, four more points than this game's point total.
- Portland is 34-38-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 13, or 33.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Portland has a record of 13-22, a 37.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|35
|48.6%
|113.2
|227.6
|112.5
|228.6
|228.4
|Trail Blazers
|48
|66.7%
|114.4
|227.6
|116.1
|228.6
|229.5
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over six times.
- This season, Portland is 16-19-0 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).
- The Trail Blazers put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 24-10 ATS record and a 25-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|37-35
|13-14
|30-42
|Trail Blazers
|34-38
|17-19
|36-36
Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bulls
|Trail Blazers
|113.2
|114.4
|20
|15
|22-8
|24-10
|21-9
|25-9
|112.5
|116.1
|10
|18
|28-14
|19-9
|26-16
|19-9
