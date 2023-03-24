The Chicago Bulls (34-38) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -2.5 226.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

  • Portland has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 48 of 72 games this season.
  • Portland's outings this season have a 230.5-point average over/under, four more points than this game's point total.
  • Portland is 34-38-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Trail Blazers have been victorious in 13, or 33.3%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Portland has a record of 13-22, a 37.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Portland has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Trail Blazers Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bulls 35 48.6% 113.2 227.6 112.5 228.6 228.4
Trail Blazers 48 66.7% 114.4 227.6 116.1 228.6 229.5

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

  • Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have hit the over six times.
  • This season, Portland is 16-19-0 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 114.4 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls give up to opponents.
  • Portland has put together a 24-10 ATS record and a 25-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Trail Blazers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 37-35 13-14 30-42
Trail Blazers 34-38 17-19 36-36

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bulls Trail Blazers
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
22-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-10
21-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-9
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.1
10
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9
26-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9

