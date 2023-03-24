Find the injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40), which currently has six players listed (including Jusuf Nurkic), as the Trail Blazers ready for their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (34-38) at Moda Center on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers head into this matchup after a 127-115 victory against the Jazz on Wednesday. In the Trail Blazers' win, Damian Lillard led the way with 30 points (adding seven rebounds and 12 assists).

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Questionable Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5 3.4 Damian Lillard PG Questionable Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1 Nassir Little PF Questionable Concussion 6.2 2.6 1

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: DeMar DeRozan: Questionable (Quadricep), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Foot), Javonte Green: Questionable (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CHI

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers' 114.4 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 112.5 the Bulls allow.

Portland has put together a 25-9 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Trail Blazers are putting up 111.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 114.4.

Portland makes 13.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 12.1 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

The Trail Blazers' 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 115.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 26th in the league.

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -4.5 221.5

