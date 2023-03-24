Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Chicago Bulls (34-38) and the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) at Moda Center features the Bulls' Nikola Vucevic and the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard as players to watch.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Trail Blazers beat the Jazz on Wednesday, 127-115. Their leading scorer was Lillard with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 30 7 12 0 0 2 Shaedon Sharpe 24 9 3 4 0 4 Trendon Watford 21 9 5 1 2 1

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jusuf Nurkic is No. 1 on the Trail Blazers in rebounding (9.1 per game), and puts up 13.3 points and 2.9 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Drew Eubanks gives the Trail Blazers 6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trendon Watford gets the Trail Blazers 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 28.4 6.2 7.8 0.8 0.4 3.6 Trendon Watford 10.2 5.3 2.5 1.2 0.2 0.6 Cameron Reddish 11.2 3.5 1.9 1.4 0.5 1.3 Jerami Grant 10.4 3.5 1.8 0.6 0.8 1.4 Shaedon Sharpe 9.7 2.9 1.7 1 0.3 1.6

