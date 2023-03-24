The Portland Trail Blazers, Trendon Watford included, square off versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 127-115 win versus the Jazz, Watford had 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Now let's break down Watford's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Trendon Watford Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 6.6 11.0 Rebounds 5.5 3.8 5.8 Assists 3.5 2.1 3.1 PRA 22.5 12.5 19.9 PR 18.5 10.4 16.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Trendon Watford Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Trendon Watford has made 2.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 4.9% of his team's total makes.

Watford's Trail Blazers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are 10th in the league, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Bulls concede 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking 15th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 28th in the league, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Trendon Watford vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 22 11 2 3 2 1 0

