How to Watch the Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (30-6) playing against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (21-12) on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It tips off at 2:30 PM, with the winner advancing to the N/A Region bracket final.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Villanova Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Villanova vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score 12.1 more points per game (70.5) than the Wildcats allow (58.4).
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Miami (FL) is 17-8.
- Villanova's record is 24-3 when it gives up fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Wildcats record 71.0 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 63.9 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Villanova scores more than 63.9 points, it is 24-1.
- Miami (FL) is 16-3 when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Hurricanes concede defensively.
- The Hurricanes shoot 41.2% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Wildcats concede.
Villanova Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|UConn
|L 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|W 76-59
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|FGCU
|W 76-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|3/24/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|L 68-42
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 62-61
|Assembly Hall
|3/20/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 70-68
|Assembly Hall
|3/24/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
