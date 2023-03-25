The Corales Puntacana Championship is in progress, and after the second round Brandon Matthews is in eighth place at -7.

Looking to place a wager on Brandon Matthews at the Corales Puntacana Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Matthews has finished better than par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 15 rounds.

Matthews has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Matthews has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Matthews has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -1 255 0 5 0 1 $103,958

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Corales Puntacana Championship Insights and Stats

Matthews last competed at this event in 2023 and finished eighth.

This course is set up to play at 7,670 yards, 376 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Matthews will take to the 7,670-yard course this week at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards in the past year.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.33 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the seventh percentile among all competitors.

Matthews shot better than 71% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Matthews did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Matthews had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.4).

Matthews carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that most recent outing, Matthews posted a bogey or worse on seven of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Matthews ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Matthews finished without one.

Corales Puntacana Championship Time and Date Info

Date: March 23 - 26, 2023

March 23 - 26, 2023 Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par: 72 / 7,670 yards

72 / 7,670 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

All statistics in this article reflect Matthews' performance prior to the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.