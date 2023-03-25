The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8) will visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) on Saturday, with the Kraken coming off a defeat and the Predators off a win.

You can tune in on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW to see the Kraken play the Predators.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Kraken vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/23/2023 Predators Kraken 2-1 (F/SO) NAS 11/8/2022 Kraken Predators 5-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 225 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the league (246 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 71 13 45 58 49 43 - Jared McCann 68 34 22 56 23 49 33.3% Jordan Eberle 71 16 38 54 27 48 44.3% Matthew Beniers 69 19 30 49 40 47 42.2% Yanni Gourde 70 11 32 43 24 56 49.5%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 204 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 11th in the league.

The Predators have 195 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players