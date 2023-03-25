Kraken vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:46 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-8), coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators, visit the Nashville Predators (36-26-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW. The Predators knocked off the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Kraken vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-135)
|Predators (+115)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have put together a 21-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Seattle has gone 15-6 (winning 71.4%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kraken a 57.4% chance to win.
- Seattle and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 44 of 71 games this season.
Kraken vs. Predators Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|246 (8th)
|Goals
|195 (28th)
|225 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (11th)
|39 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|52 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Six of Seattle's last 10 games went over.
- The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Kraken offense's 246 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.
- The Kraken rank 14th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (225 total) in NHL play.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +21 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.