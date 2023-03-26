Drew Eubanks plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Eubanks, in his previous game (March 24 loss against the Bulls) produced 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Let's look at Eubanks' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.1 6.9 Rebounds 7.5 5.1 5.2 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA 19.5 12.4 13.4 PR 17.5 11.2 12.1 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Thunder

Eubanks is responsible for taking 4.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.7 per game.

Eubanks' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 100.8 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.3 points per contest.

The Thunder give up 46.7 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.8 per game, 17th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 24th in the league, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 28 9 8 2 0 1 0 12/21/2022 20 6 7 3 0 1 3 12/19/2022 32 9 7 3 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.