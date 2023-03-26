The Portland Trail Blazers, with Keon Johnson, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Johnson, in his most recent game, had 12 points, six assists and four steals in a 124-96 loss to the Bulls.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Keon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 4.1 4.1 Rebounds 2.5 1.1 0.6 Assists 2.5 1.3 2.2 PRA -- 6.5 6.9 PR 11.5 5.2 4.7 3PM 1.5 0.6 0.4



Keon Johnson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 2.5% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.1 per contest.

He's made 0.6 threes per game, or 2.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 29th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 116.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder have allowed 46.7 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

Allowing 25.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

The Thunder are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Keon Johnson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 12/21/2022 8 3 0 1 1 1 0 12/19/2022 14 9 4 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.