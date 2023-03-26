Kevin Knox's Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Knox tallied six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-96 loss versus the Bulls.

In this article we will dive into Knox's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kevin Knox Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 5.1 3.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 1.6 Assists -- 0.3 0.3 PRA -- 7.8 5.4 PR 11.5 7.5 5.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.4



Kevin Knox Insights vs. the Thunder

Knox's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 29th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Thunder allow 116.3 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have allowed 46.7 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

Allowing 25.8 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

The Thunder concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Knox vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/30/2022 18 17 2 0 3 1 1 12/31/2021 15 7 2 0 1 0 0

