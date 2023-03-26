Nassir Little could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his last time on the court, a 124-96 loss to the Bulls, Little had four points.

In this piece we'll examine Little's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nassir Little Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 6.1 4.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.9 PRA -- 9.6 7.9 PR 12.5 8.7 7 3PM 1.5 1.0 0.5



Nassir Little Insights vs. the Thunder

Little has taken 5.0 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 4.1% and 3.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

The Trail Blazers rank 29th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.3 points per game.

The Thunder allow 46.7 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 17th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 12.9 makes per contest, 24th in the NBA.

Nassir Little vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 25 8 5 1 2 1 0

