Sunday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (20-14) and Washington Huskies (18-14) squaring off at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 26.

Their last time out, the Ducks won on Thursday 81-61 over San Diego.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 70, Washington 60

Oregon Schedule Analysis

The Ducks' best win of the season came in a 73-59 victory against the No. 25 Arizona Wildcats on February 23.

The Ducks have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses (13).

Oregon has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

The Ducks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.

Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins

73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23

73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1

85-78 over Arkansas (No. 43) on December 20

86-78 over Michigan State (No. 52) on November 27

65-58 at home over Washington (No. 56) on January 13

Oregon Performance Insights