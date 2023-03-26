Oregon vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 26
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (20-14) and Washington Huskies (18-14) squaring off at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 26.
Their last time out, the Ducks won on Thursday 81-61 over San Diego.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Oregon vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 70, Washington 60
Oregon Schedule Analysis
- The Ducks' best win of the season came in a 73-59 victory against the No. 25 Arizona Wildcats on February 23.
- The Ducks have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses (13).
- Oregon has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- The Ducks have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
Oregon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-59 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 23
- 73-45 at home over USC (No. 36) on January 1
- 85-78 over Arkansas (No. 43) on December 20
- 86-78 over Michigan State (No. 52) on November 27
- 65-58 at home over Washington (No. 56) on January 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Oregon Performance Insights
- The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game with a +390 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (34th in college basketball) and give up 63.4 per contest (151st in college basketball).
- With 68.9 points per game in Pac-12 tilts, Oregon is scoring 5.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.8 PPG).
- Offensively, the Ducks have performed better at home this season, putting up 80.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in road games.
- Oregon is surrendering 58.8 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64.5).
- The Ducks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 69.6 points a contest compared to the 74.8 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.