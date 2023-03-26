Sunday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (29-8) and the Miami Hurricanes (28-7) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on March 26) at 5:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-71 victory for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) against Miami (FL). The two teams are expected to go under the 149.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Miami (FL) +160

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Texas (-4.5)



Texas (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Texas has an 18-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 17-11-0 ATS. The Longhorns have a 16-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 14-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 157.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 games. Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +391 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Texas ranks 163rd in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (167th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.5% from deep.

The Longhorns rank 48th in college basketball with 99.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 85.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +270 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.4 points per game (21st in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (232nd in college basketball).

Miami (FL) pulls down 32.5 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.2 boards per game.

Miami (FL) hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (36th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from deep.

Miami (FL) has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than the 12 it forces (165th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.