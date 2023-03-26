On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will attempt to end a five-game home losing streak when taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38), airing at 7:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSOK.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Trail Blazers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

ROOT Sports NW and BSOK Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder's +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 116.3 per contest (19th in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by two points per game (posting 114.2 points per game, 15th in league, while allowing 116.2 per contest, 18th in NBA) and have a -148 scoring differential.

These teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 0.4 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender 232.5 points per game combined, 0.5 more points than the total for this contest.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 74 games with a spread this season.

Portland has covered 33 times in 73 chances against the spread this year.

Trail Blazers and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +90000 - Thunder +80000 +30000 +285

Looking to place a futures bet on the Trail Blazers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.