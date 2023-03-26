The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 232.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland has played 34 games this season that ended with a point total above 232.5 points.

Portland has had an average of 230.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland's ATS record is 34-39-0 this season.

The Trail Blazers have won in 13, or 32.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Portland has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by bookmakers this season.

Portland has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 38 51.4% 117.4 231.6 116.3 232.5 230.4 Trail Blazers 34 46.6% 114.2 231.6 116.2 232.5 229.3

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Portland is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Trail Blazers' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Portland is 16-20-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-19-0 ATS (.486).

The Trail Blazers put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Thunder allow (116.3).

Portland is 20-6 against the spread and 21-5 overall when it scores more than 116.3 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-28 2-0 42-32 Trail Blazers 34-39 2-3 37-36

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Trail Blazers 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 28-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-6 26-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-5 116.3 Points Allowed (PG) 116.2 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 27-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-13 24-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-14

