Ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38), the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26 at Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers' last outing was a 124-96 loss to the Bulls on Friday. The Trail Blazers got a team-high 24 points from Shaedon Sharpe in the loss.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jusuf Nurkic C Out Knee 13.3 9.1 2.9 Jerami Grant PF Out Quadricep 20.5 4.5 2.4 Justise Winslow SF Out Ankle 6.8 5.0 3.4 Damian Lillard PG Out Calf 32.2 4.8 7.3 Anfernee Simons SG Out Foot 21.1 2.6 4.1

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK

Trail Blazers Season Insights

The Trail Blazers put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (114.2) than the Thunder allow (116.3).

Portland has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 116.3 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers are scoring 109.8 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points than their season average (114.2).

Portland knocks down 13.0 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), while its opponents have made 12.2 on average.

The Trail Blazers' 113.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in the NBA, and the 115.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 26th in the league.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -10 232

