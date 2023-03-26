The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) after losing five home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Thunder.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Portland is 25-12 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.

The Trail Blazers' 114.2 points per game are only 2.1 fewer points than the 116.3 the Thunder allow.

When it scores more than 116.3 points, Portland is 21-5.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers score 117.9 points per game, 7.3 more than on the road (110.6). On defense they concede 117.6 points per game at home, 2.8 more than on the road (114.8).

In 2022-23 Portland is conceding 2.8 more points per game at home (117.6) than on the road (114.8).

This season the Trail Blazers are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than away (23.8).

Trail Blazers Injuries