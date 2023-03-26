When the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) play at Moda Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Shaedon Sharpe will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Drew Eubanks and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game to the Bulls, 124-96, on Friday. Sharpe starred with 24 points, plus four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 24 4 2 0 1 4 Trendon Watford 15 6 3 0 1 0 Jabari Walker 14 3 1 1 0 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Eubanks is averaging 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 68.4% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers get 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Sharpe.

Trendon Watford gives the Trail Blazers 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers get 4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Matisse Thybulle.

Cameron Reddish gives the Trail Blazers 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 25.1 5.8 7 0.6 0.4 3.1 Trendon Watford 10.9 5.6 2.6 1.2 0.3 0.6 Shaedon Sharpe 11.2 2.9 1.5 0.9 0.4 1.9 Cameron Reddish 9.1 3.6 1.9 1.3 0.3 0.9 Drew Eubanks 6.9 5.2 1.3 0.5 0.8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.