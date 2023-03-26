Drew Eubanks, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Thunder - March 26
When the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) and Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) play at Moda Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, Shaedon Sharpe will be a player to watch.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, March 26
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers lost their most recent game to the Bulls, 124-96, on Friday. Sharpe starred with 24 points, plus four boards and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|24
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Trendon Watford
|15
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jabari Walker
|14
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Eubanks is averaging 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 68.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Trail Blazers get 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Sharpe.
- Trendon Watford gives the Trail Blazers 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Trail Blazers get 4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Matisse Thybulle.
- Cameron Reddish gives the Trail Blazers 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Damian Lillard
|25.1
|5.8
|7
|0.6
|0.4
|3.1
|Trendon Watford
|10.9
|5.6
|2.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
|Shaedon Sharpe
|11.2
|2.9
|1.5
|0.9
|0.4
|1.9
|Cameron Reddish
|9.1
|3.6
|1.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.9
|Drew Eubanks
|6.9
|5.2
|1.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0
