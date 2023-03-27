Drew Eubanks plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Eubanks, in his most recent appearance, had seven points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six blocks in a 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.1 6.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.2 5.6 Assists 2.5 1.2 1.4 PRA 19.5 12.5 13.3 PR 17.5 11.3 11.9 3PM 0.5 0.0 0.0



Drew Eubanks Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Drew Eubanks has made 2.5 shots per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

Eubanks' Trail Blazers average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 112.7 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pelicans are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.9 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 12 6 7 0 0 0 1 3/1/2023 18 2 4 1 0 2 0 11/10/2022 27 6 8 3 0 0 0

